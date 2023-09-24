Headquarters Custom Settings Fix

Hello,

Some users are experiencing an issue where they cannot change any setting in the options menu. This is a fix for that problem. Everything should work fine for new users, but if you are already experiencing the problem, you can go to the Options menu and toggle Fullscreen Off and then back On to fix the problem. You should be able to change any setting and save the settings after you do that.

If you need to reset your video settings, here is a save file that you can delete:

On Windows go here:

%USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/Pacify/Saved/SaveGames/videosettings.sav

On Mac go here:

User/Library/Application Support/Epic/Pacify/Saved/SavedGames/videosettings.sav

Once you delete that file, everything should work fine after you open the game again.

I hope that helps,

Shawn