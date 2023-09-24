 Skip to content

Feels update for 24 September 2023

Patch 2.1.3

Patch 2.1.3 · Build 12268485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New launch option (Old Terminal) : this fixes graphic issues caused by windows' new terminal update.
  • Fixed bug with agro mechanic.
  • Blood imp invocation now always invoke at least one imp.
  • Increased Sacrifice's mana cost.
  • Improved A.I of healers.
  • Adjusted rogue mode.

Changed files in this update

Feels Content Depot 1055951
