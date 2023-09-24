- New launch option (Old Terminal) : this fixes graphic issues caused by windows' new terminal update.
- Fixed bug with agro mechanic.
- Blood imp invocation now always invoke at least one imp.
- Increased Sacrifice's mana cost.
- Improved A.I of healers.
- Adjusted rogue mode.
Feels update for 24 September 2023
Patch 2.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
