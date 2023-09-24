Small Patch

Just a small update of various fixes and adjustments.
- Fixed Rob's Suckerpunch and gave it a buff
- Fixed an issue where Reese turned into Willow when Rob joins
- Changed bed dialogue to tell you to visit the Daydream Lounge Club
- Added dialogue to Rebecca telling you where to get DLC outfits
- Adjusted some text in Joey's Dream
- Added another flame of time in Joey's Dream in the peak chamber (only appears after using the first flame of time, otherwise it would break the dream)
- Fixed an issue where Sonic's emotion dialogue sometimes wouldn't appear
- Slightly buffed Aaerios and Sonic
If you come across any issues, do let me know! :)
Changed files in this update