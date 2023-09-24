Small Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12268463 · Last edited 24 September 2023 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Just a small update of various fixes and adjustments.

Fixed Rob's Suckerpunch and gave it a buff

Fixed an issue where Reese turned into Willow when Rob joins

Changed bed dialogue to tell you to visit the Daydream Lounge Club

Added dialogue to Rebecca telling you where to get DLC outfits

Adjusted some text in Joey's Dream

Added another flame of time in Joey's Dream in the peak chamber (only appears after using the first flame of time, otherwise it would break the dream)

Fixed an issue where Sonic's emotion dialogue sometimes wouldn't appear

Slightly buffed Aaerios and Sonic

If you come across any issues, do let me know! :)