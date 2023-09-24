 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Dream Team update for 24 September 2023

Small Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12268463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update of various fixes and adjustments.

  • Fixed Rob's Suckerpunch and gave it a buff
  • Fixed an issue where Reese turned into Willow when Rob joins
  • Changed bed dialogue to tell you to visit the Daydream Lounge Club
  • Added dialogue to Rebecca telling you where to get DLC outfits
  • Adjusted some text in Joey's Dream
  • Added another flame of time in Joey's Dream in the peak chamber (only appears after using the first flame of time, otherwise it would break the dream)
  • Fixed an issue where Sonic's emotion dialogue sometimes wouldn't appear
  • Slightly buffed Aaerios and Sonic

If you come across any issues, do let me know! :)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1922071 Depot 1922071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link