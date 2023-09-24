Hotfix 1.2.2a

Hello everyone. This is a hotfix to solve some problems that have been reported since we released the patch.

Fixed a problem with some events when using Wilbur on save games created before the patch that led to non-responsive situations.

Fixed the text of several items, such as Small Pouch, Weapon Pounch, etc. In addition to t- he text of several enchantment cards of heroes like the Spell Echo, Dual Wield. Double Shot, etc.

Fixed mouse repositioning after upgrading or removing a card when not using a controller.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.