 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Across the Obelisk update for 24 September 2023

Hotfix 1.2.2a

Share · View all patches · Build 12268455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. This is a hotfix to solve some problems that have been reported since we released the patch.

  • Fixed a problem with some events when using Wilbur on save games created before the patch that led to non-responsive situations.

  • Fixed the text of several items, such as Small Pouch, Weapon Pounch, etc. In addition to t- he text of several enchantment cards of heroes like the Spell Echo, Dual Wield. Double Shot, etc.

  • Fixed mouse repositioning after upgrading or removing a card when not using a controller.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.

Changed files in this update

Across the Obelisk Content Depot 1385381
  • Loading history…
w32 Depot 1385382
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 1385383
  • Loading history…
Linux Across the Obelisk Depot 1385384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link