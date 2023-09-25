 Skip to content

Wrestling Manager 2023 update for 25 September 2023

Minor Update Released!

A minor update for the game has just being released!
This updated fixes some bugs, including:

  • Scrolling pages
  • Mouse Input
  • Bigger Interface for some pages

