 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

西游幸存者 update for 24 September 2023

0.8256版本更新 技能加强

Share · View all patches · Build 12268411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

1、智慧权杖、瑞士军刀、冻鸡箭、刀剑共鸣大幅度加强；

2、人参果加强，可以永久提升点1点悟性；

3、混混刀法系列增加吸血；

4、中毒可以传染给附近一个敌人；

5、共鸣取消上限，但是五级之上只是影响伤害，不增加数量；

6、八戒技能伤害增加；

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2450101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link