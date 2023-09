Share · View all patches · Build 12268360 · Last edited 24 September 2023 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This patch adds the new content that was exhibited at Tokyo Game Show 2023!

I was going to make more adjustments first, but instead decided to release the new content basically as-is, so that everyone can enjoy it as soon as possible.

Enter STORY MODE and check it out!

—

Join the Discord server here: https://discord.gg/AhPjRfSJ4W

Follow on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/neofuturelabs

—