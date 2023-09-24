Update, Version 20230924

English

[Sweet Dreams] A non-violent ending can now be reached. (Very hard persuasion skill check. Each piece of evidence you found previously reduces the difficulty.)

[Item]New Item: Very Sleepy Clock.

[Sweet Dreams]Ending Rewards: The doctor will thank you for saving his reputation. (Reward: Very Sleepy Clock) If you previously didn't tell the woman in the town hall about the secret room of the hospital, she will reward you, too. (Scroll of Immutable)

[Sweet Dreams]If you previously told the woman in the town hall about the secret room of the hospital. Well, I am sorry.

简体中文

【甜蜜的梦】非暴力结局现在可以达成。（非常困难的说服技能检定。此前发现的每个证据都会降低难度。）

【物品】新物品：昏昏欲睡的时钟。

【甜蜜的梦】结局奖励：医生会因为你保护了他的名声而感谢你。（报酬：昏昏欲睡的时钟） 如果此前你没有告诉政厅的女子关于医院的秘密房间的事情，那么此时她也会给你报酬。（不灭之卷轴）

【甜蜜的梦】如果此前你告诉过政厅里的女子关于医院的秘密房间的事情的话……嗯，非常抱歉。

