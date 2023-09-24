timer added for speedrunners along with other major updates as following:
1-enhanced and new mechanics
2-clean tutorial
3-boring content removed
4-difficulty tweak
5-clean menue and UI
6-etc..
clown town 1443 update for 24 September 2023
timer for speedrunners
