Online Bond Market, Debt System Overhaul & Space Elevator Project Completion.

The Bond Market

The new Bond Market rewards the players who hold bonds with interest from the Venture Pool.

Venture Pool is constantly growing. When a player buys a bond or pays the annual fee it will be added to the pool.

Access this new mechanic through the Finance Panel.

Global Project

The Space Elevator project is now completed.

This had the permanent effect on the game and now all new games will start with more Workers and Minerals.

There is a new global project now. Cooperate with other players and help the funding and construction of the Great Saharan Solar Grid in Africa!

Debt System

Debt system is changed and simplified. You no longer have to pay all your debts before getting more. You can take debt every year at an amount defined by the game based on the debt you already have + company market value.

Changes

Can no longer sell negative amount of commodities in the Market.

You can now fire your last lawyer.

Thank you for playing.