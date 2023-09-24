Quests Unleashed & Dungeon Arena Rising

Prepare for the dungeons! 🏰 While we've been toiling away on these epic adventures, they're still under wraps for a grand reveal when they're truly ready for action! Stay tuned!
This week, our team has been on fire, expanding the quest framework and crafting a formidable dungeon arena for you to conquer! 🔥🏹🏰
Updates:
- Extra Quests: Added new quests to enhance your gaming experience.
- Player Mini Info: Fixed the two-digit level display issue (minimized player info panel).
- Dungeon Level Spawner & Manager: Introduced systems to handle dungeon level spawning.
- Dungeon Levels & Nav Meshes: Added dungeon levels and their respective navigation meshes.
- Dungeon Level Enemy Spawners: Initial draft of enemy spawners for dungeon levels.
- Base Dungeon Level Prefabs: Included foundational prefabs for dungeon levels.
- Unity AI Navigation: Integrated navigation meshes for all current dungeon levels.
Fixes:
- Level 10 Healing: Players no longer receive healing after reaching level 10.
- Steel Gloves Icon: Corrected the icon for steel gloves.
Changed depots in _test branch