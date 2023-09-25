 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 25 September 2023

1.16.10 - The Cold Astromathematic

Share · View all patches · Build 12268300

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Astrogator’s matrix multiplication error could cause your ship to hit some big objects, most notably the most recently discovered class of moonlets, during astrogation sequences.

