Build 12268298 · Last edited 24 September 2023 – 14:13:05 UTC

v01.03.08-beta

improved: error handling

fixed: an issue with the server status polling

added: password reset option

fixed: issue with the popup messages went behind the tutorial elements, blocking some steps

fixed: offline avatar

changed: short sessions will not be logged on server

improved: session loggings