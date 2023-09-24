 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 24 September 2023

Patch Notes v1.3.5

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fix: MUM was occasionally thinking she was being obstructed by herself
  • Change: "Can be used as a torch" added to Download upgrade description
  • Improvement: Tweak lighting in the storage area above loading bay 1 at the Freight Workshop
  • Improvement: Tweak lighting in the pup vents behind the Simplex at CRS Engineering
  • No change: Checked in all kinds of ways that anti-aliasing is definitely definitely definitely working so I still don't know why people keep telling me it isn't

