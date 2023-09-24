Patch Notes v1.3.5
- Fix: MUM was occasionally thinking she was being obstructed by herself
- Change: "Can be used as a torch" added to Download upgrade description
- Improvement: Tweak lighting in the storage area above loading bay 1 at the Freight Workshop
- Improvement: Tweak lighting in the pup vents behind the Simplex at CRS Engineering
- No change: Checked in all kinds of ways that anti-aliasing is definitely definitely definitely working so I still don't know why people keep telling me it isn't
