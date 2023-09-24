0.8256版本更新 技能加强

1、智慧权杖、瑞士军刀、冻鸡箭、刀剑共鸣大幅度加强；
2、人参果加强，可以永久提升点1点悟性；
3、混混刀法系列增加吸血；
4、中毒可以传染给附近一个敌人；
5、共鸣取消上限，但是五级至少只是影响伤害，不增加数量；
6、八戒技能伤害增加；
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1、智慧权杖、瑞士军刀、冻鸡箭、刀剑共鸣大幅度加强；
2、人参果加强，可以永久提升点1点悟性；
3、混混刀法系列增加吸血；
4、中毒可以传染给附近一个敌人；
5、共鸣取消上限，但是五级至少只是影响伤害，不增加数量；
6、八戒技能伤害增加；
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update