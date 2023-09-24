- Fix bug when equip P Lite, you will see Unequip option on P Lite E
- Fix gun can shoot when press left mouse button without holding right mouse button
- Improve melee hit box
Subject Debris update for 24 September 2023
Game update and fix bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2553781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update