Subject Debris update for 24 September 2023

Game update and fix bug

Share · View all patches · Build 12268248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix bug when equip P Lite, you will see Unequip option on P Lite E
  • Fix gun can shoot when press left mouse button without holding right mouse button
  • Improve melee hit box

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2553781
