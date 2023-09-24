 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift update for 24 September 2023

Update 1.0.39.1

Update 1.0.39.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Improvements:

  • The capacities of warehouse levels 2, 3, and 4 have been increased
  • Improved accessibility for all hangars
  • Increasing some airframe cruising speed at the expense of starting time to make cruising more enjoyable on slow ships
  • Materials to upgrade your officer upto level 5 can be found in the game
  • Darkened the inventory tooltip's background to improve text visibility
  • Increased text size in some areas that were previously quite small, such as the Ship-Status display and Fleet Resources

Bug Fixes:

  • Resolved the issue causing a crash when certain officer command parts were destroyed
  • Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when clicking "Try-Loadout"

Hot Fix

  • Promoting officer now consume correct amount of required items

