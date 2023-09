For players disgusted by presence of flies on levels, if you press (and hold) keys: F, L, Y in that exact order while playing any level, it will remove all the flies as if they're found already.

NOTE: This will reduce playtime by 50% as half the objects will now already be found.

See here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2346140/discussions/0/3878218563605149331/

CHANGELOG

ADDED - FLY command