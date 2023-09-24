- Fixed all bugs, now play smoothly,
- Added Main Menu,
- Added Settings,
- Earn more gold both win and lose stages,
- Leaderboards now completely visible and reachable for first 500 entries,
Bomb Sweeper - Mine Finder update for 24 September 2023
Big Update
