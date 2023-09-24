 Skip to content

Bomb Sweeper - Mine Finder update for 24 September 2023

Big Update

Build 12268085

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed all bugs, now play smoothly,
  • Added Main Menu,
  • Added Settings,
  • Earn more gold both win and lose stages,
  • Leaderboards now completely visible and reachable for first 500 entries,

