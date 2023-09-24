 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlocks Deeds Playtest update for 24 September 2023

Update 24 sep 2023 - network update

Share · View all patches · Build 12268006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Networking wasn't working correctly on launch, issue tracked down to the way the application is identified, This has now been corrected.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2588031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link