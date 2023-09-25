Improvements ported from the Switch version, modding ehancements and more...

Version 5.1.0 is live with significant performance improvements and modding enhancements.
New features:
- Added auto-pause option to the Pause screen
- You can select which mods to load when starting a new Free Play game
- You can resize and move the Coin Market screen around
- Added dark outline to challenge text so it doesn't blend into background
- Custom bought motherboards with items (CPU,GPU,RAM) are added to Shop's Recent Items tab
- The play area is drawn in grayscale when the game speed is zero
- Autopilot settings are now saved in each savefile, so you can have different ones for different scenarios without having to set them every time
- Added progress bar when saving takes more than 3 seconds.
- Added setting to control auto-scrolling on screen edge.
- Updated translations
- Modding: Added support for custom GPU slots (generation 2+)
- Modding: Allow placing .txt files for override items into subdirectories. Now you can set override=itemID and in that case the file name is no longer used. Check the updated readme.txt in the modding docs.
Performance improvements:
- Major speed improvement with garage/storage drawing when you have thousands of items
- Significantly increased loading and saving speed (about 20 times faster on average)
- Drastically reduced the save files size, going from dozens or more megabytes to about 70kB in a typical scenario
- Loading and saving now streams directly to disk buffer instead of unpacking and packing in memory
- Save files are compressed while writing
- Saving and loading uses a temporary buffer to read and write disk in smaller number of bigger chunks
- Temperature changes are now computed in real time and you can see the heat slowly spreading. This means that some operations that require heat recalculation for the whole facility can now be completed instantly instead of you having to wait for the game to update all tiles and equipment
- All game audio is now the same framerate, which improves loading times.
Bug fixes:
- The graph in the Coin Market used the be off by one day for some dates. Fixed.
- Prevent Set MAX option from entering negative values into buy quantity field.
- World map and Phone are now properly reset when you start a new scenario without restarting the game.
- Fixed loading and saving progress bar.
- Fixed occasional problem with order of drawing objects inside the rack.
- Fixed position of Job icons when objects are inside racks.
- Fixed occasional draw bug with text hints.
- Fixed bug when game window is resized during saving.
- Fixed bug when loading invalid items when mods change.
- Fixed UI positions on Public ICO launch when using Large text setting.
- Fixed bugs when saved alerts wouldn't load
- Improved shelf space detection when auto-placing ASIC and FPGA.
- Sometimes the Linux User skill would be randomly added to employees when loading saved games. Fixed.
- Clock changes due to Daylight Savings used to create problems, so I created a special, DST-free, date and time system
Have fun playing!
