Vampire Mansion update for 24 September 2023

September 24 (Sun) Update - Added Velina's dialogue and modified objects

September 24

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Velina's interactive dialogue has been added to many objects.
  • The picture frame is modified.
  • Modify water to flow through the fountain.
  • Music is added when playing the piano.
  • The object calling Velina is displayed.

