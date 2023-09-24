- Velina's interactive dialogue has been added to many objects.
- The picture frame is modified.
- Modify water to flow through the fountain.
- Music is added when playing the piano.
- The object calling Velina is displayed.
Vampire Mansion update for 24 September 2023
September 24 (Sun) Update - Added Velina's dialogue and modified objects
