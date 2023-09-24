Hey yall,

In this week's update we finally completed all the region artifacts and made some progress on the remaining challenges. Besides one of the most important changes of this update is the rework of contracts.

Contracts

The contracts in the Headquarters are among the first features that have been implemented into the game right after the Workshop. It made sense to rework them at this point so that they align closer with the final vision of the game.

Contract timers have been removed

We are aiming for a more casual start into the game. Contracts are the first boosting mechanic the player is encountering in the game right after building the Headquarters. Their focus should be on incentivising and rewarding the use of alternative blueprints that might seem less advantageous but which are still good enough to be used in order to progress. Timers served no purpose in this design except for being a minor hassle early on.

Individual contract bonuses have been removed

This allows for more variation between blueprints since the focus wouldn't be on creating one that works just for the best contracts but rather the most contracts. Additionally this will make contracts more accessible since people who manage to create blueprints that only fulfill the simplest contracts are now at less of a disadvantage than before due to them all sharing the same multiplier. It is not set in stone yet that contracts might gain some sort of weighted rating again that influences their strength but the gaps between individual contracts would become nowhere near as big as they were before the rework.

Summary

Contracts do not have timers anymore

Contracts all use the same resource drop multiplier

Resource drop multiplier for contracts is upgradeable

UI has been overhauled to provide room for more contracts (potentially from exotic skills)

Changelog

New Stuff

added upgrade to fission reactor in Power Plant

added challenge metallic ruins #1

added challenge metallic ruins #2

added challenge metallic ruins #3

added challenge metallic ruins #4

added module [spoiler]'Gnarly Obsidian'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Magnetic Core'[/spoiler]

added research conditions to artifacts

added a [spoiler]+5% Resource boost[/spoiler] to 'Energy Sphere' artifact

added a [spoiler]+5% Resource boost[/spoiler] to 'Metal Plating' artifact

added a [spoiler]+5% Resource boost[/spoiler] to 'Vine Monster' artifact

added a [spoiler]+5% Resource boost[/spoiler] to 'Incendiary Device' artifact

added a [spoiler]+5% Resource boost[/spoiler] to 'Dice Of Fate' artifact

added additional effect to 'Broken Sword' artifact

added artifact [spoiler]'Monkey Idol'[/spoiler]

added artifact [spoiler]'W.I.N.C.E Plushie'[/spoiler]

added artifact [spoiler]'Compass'[/spoiler]

added artifact [spoiler]'Strange Cube'[/spoiler]

added artifact [spoiler]'Blackhole in a Bottle'[/spoiler]

added artifact [spoiler]'Broken Wings'[/spoiler]

added artifact [spoiler]'Light Triangle'[/spoiler]

overhauled contracts

Changes

health regeneration cannot prevent any unit with exactly 0 health from dying anymore

added #nature tag to nature's wrath

Headquarters 'dealbreaker' skill increases the new per-contract resource drop multiplier

contract 'activist' requires less active modules

contract 'neutralist' provides a greater span for the neutral module count

contract 'annihilist' requires fewer modules of every category

modules unlocked during tower testing which are not random drops or unlocked by reaching wave goals now display a notification

artifacts don't show their name anymore in notifications to avoid inconsistencies since their name is not revealed prior to researching them

element icon tooltip of unit stats window displays strengths and weaknesses of the element vs. other elements

artifact 'Golden Apple' no longer has an effect in hard mode challenges

Fixes

fixed unit stats window displaying the base element of an enemy instead of the current element if it has been modified by a modifier

