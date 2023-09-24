 Skip to content

Wirewalker Playtest update for 24 September 2023

Playtest build update, September 24, 2023

Wirewalker Playtest has been updated to build 12267863.

Changes:

  • Dialogue HUD improvements:
  • Increased default font size
  • Fixed layout bugs of elements when scaling the HUD size
  • Fixed dialogue option crashing the game
  • Crosshair is enabled by default when playing for the first time
  • Fixed typos in dialogues
  • Clarify in-game messages about safe areas and exit gate timeout map failure
  • Fixed bug causing springs to miss the sound in consecutive jumps
  • Player/Terrain collision robustness improvements
  • _Tiny chamber _and From the Sky map fixes to avoid unwanted shortcuts to skip the doors
  • Added a player cursor in the strategic camera view
  • Fixed a bug when restarting the map during an ongoing dialogue session

