Playtest build update, September 24, 2023

Wirewalker Playtest has been updated to build 12267863.
Changes:
- Dialogue HUD improvements:
- Increased default font size
- Fixed layout bugs of elements when scaling the HUD size
- Fixed dialogue option crashing the game
- Crosshair is enabled by default when playing for the first time
- Fixed typos in dialogues
- Clarify in-game messages about safe areas and exit gate timeout map failure
- Fixed bug causing springs to miss the sound in consecutive jumps
- Player/Terrain collision robustness improvements
- _Tiny chamber _and From the Sky map fixes to avoid unwanted shortcuts to skip the doors
- Added a player cursor in the strategic camera view
- Fixed a bug when restarting the map during an ongoing dialogue session
Changed files in this update