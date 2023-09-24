- Fixed character modifiers not updating immediately when vehicle (or any other item) recycled directly from equipped items
- Fixed Exploitative status effect increasing trade prices instead of decreasing them
Pawsecuted update for 24 September 2023
Update Notes For v1.030
Patchnotes via Steam Community
