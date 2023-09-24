 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pawsecuted update for 24 September 2023

Update Notes For v1.030

Share · View all patches · Build 12267740 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed character modifiers not updating immediately when vehicle (or any other item) recycled directly from equipped items
  • Fixed Exploitative status effect increasing trade prices instead of decreasing them

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1961061 Depot 1961061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link