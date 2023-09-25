First Major content update - New character: Ton

As our first major content update we are introducing the 4th character, Ton. It took longer than I had hoped preparing this character, but it is finally here. Ton comes with a new weapon, the Spike Seed. This weapon fires a seed at a random enemy, after a while it will split into spike projectiles. These spikes deal venom damage, so they're especially effective against some of the more difficult enemies.

Ton is a bit larger than the other characters, so they are a larger target. To compensate for this, they have more HP than the other characters from the start. Have fun figuring out the method to unlock Ton.

In addition to this, we have fixed some bugs. The player health bar has also been reworked to hopefully be easier to read. Some other small adjustments were made to balance, with more to come.

Our goal for the next update is to try to improve gameplay, especially during the early moments of the game before the amount of enemies ramps up.