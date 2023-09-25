 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SwarmsurgE update for 25 September 2023

First Major content update - New character: Ton

Share · View all patches · Build 12267669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As our first major content update we are introducing the 4th character, Ton. It took longer than I had hoped preparing this character, but it is finally here. Ton comes with a new weapon, the Spike Seed. This weapon fires a seed at a random enemy, after a while it will split into spike projectiles. These spikes deal venom damage, so they're especially effective against some of the more difficult enemies.

Ton is a bit larger than the other characters, so they are a larger target. To compensate for this, they have more HP than the other characters from the start. Have fun figuring out the method to unlock Ton.

In addition to this, we have fixed some bugs. The player health bar has also been reworked to hopefully be easier to read. Some other small adjustments were made to balance, with more to come.

Our goal for the next update is to try to improve gameplay, especially during the early moments of the game before the amount of enemies ramps up.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2377341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2377342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2377343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2377344
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link