 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 24 September 2023

New Update 2.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12267648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor bug fixes: time trial in SAMus, repetitive call in Shike's mansion, code cleanup, fixed problem with Japanese font in the store...

Error _____

01000110 01101111 01101100 01101100 01101111 01110111 00100000 01101101 01111001 00100000 01101100 01100101 01100001 01100100 00100000 01101001 01101110 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01110000 01110010 01101001 01101101 01101111 01110010 01100100 01101001 01100001 01101100 00100000 01110010 01100001 01110110 01101001 01101110 01100101 01110011 00101100 00100000 01101001 01110100 00100111 01110011 00100000 01110100 01101001 01101101 01100101 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01100111 01100101 01110100 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01101011 01101110 01101111 01110111 00100000 01100101 01100001 01100011 01101000 00100000 01101111 01110100 01101000 01100101 01110010 00101110

Error _____

Changed files in this update

(Windows) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091322
  • Loading history…
(macOS) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091323
  • Loading history…
(Linux) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091324
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link