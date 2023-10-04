The Patch Update 0.5.63 is now available, with main focus on some major bugs.
Changes:
- Disabled disease for now as there were many separate bugs related to them. Will be enabled at later point (and also likely include more diseases to catch then as well).
- Updated Unity version. Hopefully this will help with some of the crashes that were caused by Unity internal functionality in earlier builds.
Bug fixes:
- Some (unknown) encounter was causing error due to misconfiguration and could lead encounter into instable state. Improved error handling to keep game stable even though could still cause some encounter with no enemies appearing.
- Improved error handling on refreshing nodes on world map which sometimes could caused instability in world map.
- Cauldron’s location had some misconfigurations that could cause to unexpected exceptions, breaking for example some highlights.
- Same disease could be added multiple times for same character, keeping disease stacking forever.
- HDR monitors with HDR10 enabled had color issue and showed everything very dark and high contrast
- Fixed bug on resting in camp causing some errors. Did not cause any visible issues to player, but was still unnecessary bug on background.
- Diseases tried to proceed one extra phase when disease was already supposed to end, causing errors and in some case making disease to never disappear on time.
- After fighting frost spiders and re-entering location where you had fought them, the game got into unstable state and you could not even move with your characters anymore. This happened to many in Trapper’s Glade when going to cave and exiting it.
- Encumbered status did not update always properly when switching equipment. There are still some cases where there can be issues with this that need some fixes later on.
Changed files in this update