Mean Beans update for 24 September 2023

Mean Beans Patch 1.15

Mean Beans Patch 1.15 · Build 12267554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the changes for this patch:

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed bug that caused players to disconnect after other players finish Pong
  • Fixed bug causing round count to be off by 1
  • Fixed error with timer on last round
  • Fixed players FPS not being set to 60 upon start
Changes/Additions:
  • New weapon "Cube Creator" has been introduced in the "Test Area"
  • New weapon "SIlenced Pistol" has been introduced in the "Test Area"
  • Added TV background to pong match in sky
  • Moved Pong in sky to the center of the map

