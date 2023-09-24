 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kletba Vlčího Moru update for 24 September 2023

PATCH NOTES: V1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12267546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Better FPS: Game runs smoother now.
  • Better Fighting: Made fighting feel better.
  • Nicer Background: Made the background look better.
  • New Load System: Game starts faster now.
  • Key Pictures: Added pictures to show which button to press.
  • Gamepad Fix: Fixed button clicks in the menu.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2367421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link