- Better FPS: Game runs smoother now.
- Better Fighting: Made fighting feel better.
- Nicer Background: Made the background look better.
- New Load System: Game starts faster now.
- Key Pictures: Added pictures to show which button to press.
- Gamepad Fix: Fixed button clicks in the menu.
Kletba Vlčího Moru update for 24 September 2023
PATCH NOTES: V1.1
