Rhythium update for 24 September 2023

Update V1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12267542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • New Song: Sucker Punch by Falconite
  • New Song: Viridian by Falconite
  • New Modifier: Strobe, like flashlight the notes fade out but in this mode they all fade in and out at the same time.
  • New modifier: Judgement mode, turn on judgements to test yourself! (This will not affect your leader board or high score)
  • Grace Period at the start of all songs. Now up till 0.05 seconds before the first note any ghost taps you do will no longer affect accuracy or lose health.
  • 3 New Profile frames. Colour variants of the original 3 seasonal frames that are now available for completing 3,5 and 10 songs or more with S or higher.
  • Added an import .OSZ option that helps make it easier to extract the .OSU file

Adjustments

  • Songs that don't have custom loading screens will now use the default Rhythium loading screen instead of Dusk
  • Each month of the year now has a set Season, this will no longer have any rewards but for those of you wanting to try the monthly challenge it's now available.
  • Profile frames for the support creator DLC now have an steam symbol next to them in the selection menu to make it easier to see where you get it from
  • New Image for Starter Kit
  • New Image for Car on a Walk
  • The tool tip when looking at mods in the quick select menu is slightly larger to make it easier to read.
  • The credits section has been updated with the new songs
  • A full redesign of the convert song menu to utilise the space better and only show you relevant information.
  • For the folders: Import Folder, Export Folder, CustomSongs, Custom Song Converter and CustomSongBackground. If you try to open these via their respective button and the folder no longer exists it will create a new folder with that name.

Bug fixes/general fixes

  • Fixed a grammatical error in the song list
  • Fixed the tool tip for Mirror Mode
  • Opening a menu while listening to a song demo will no longer pause all music.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause all judgements to award 100 points instead of 50 or 300
  • Fixed a bug that caused the credits to sometimes open halfway down.
  • Fixed a bug where the new High score text would not appear when achieving a new high score.
  • Fixed a bug in the song converter, where if you had already converted that song before it would not throw up an error
  • Fixed several instances where the text box was blocking part of an button

Changed files in this update

Beat Master Content Depot 1641301
  • Loading history…
