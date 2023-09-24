 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 24 September 2023

1.0.1.44

Share · View all patches · Build 12267540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug that sometimes occurred at stations with combat and construction cannons.
Fixed bug with combat cannons being turned off.

Changed files in this update

Experimental2 Depot 919265
