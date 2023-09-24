 Skip to content

King Krieg update for 24 September 2023

TREASURES!

Share · View all patches · Build 12267519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

big:

  • added treasurecabin in the lobby to store your treasures
  • added 24 treasures
  • Improved UI
  • more particles yay

small:

  • better camerawork
  • a lil more invulnurability
  • controller vibrations


a treasure is a powerful magical item only obtainable by achiving milestones in the castle.

