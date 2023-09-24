[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44370410/8701c782a71d23ea37dc49d8f861b71c0008c2ea.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44370410/750536f8280c04b4dea2ff6fd641a8b77f99683b.png)[/url]
big:
- added treasurecabin in the lobby to store your treasures
- added 24 treasures
- Improved UI
- more particles yay
small:
- better camerawork
- a lil more invulnurability
- controller vibrations
a treasure is a powerful magical item only obtainable by achiving milestones in the castle.
