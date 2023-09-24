 Skip to content

Desktop Mark update for 24 September 2023

v1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 12267511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

oh hi,

  • ESC button redesigned
  • Replaced text image headers
  • Fixed bugs
  • New 'Oh hi' menu
  • Added French, German and Italian
  • Added more coupons
  • Polished store page

you're berry welcome

~ mark

