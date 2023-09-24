 Skip to content

Mines and Magic update for 24 September 2023

Tutorial, tips, cutscenes

Share

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Playable tutorial level has been added
Cutscenes system has been implemented
"How to play" section has been reworked

