Tutorial, tips, cutscenes

Playable tutorial level has been added
Cutscenes system has been implemented
"How to play" section has been reworked
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Playable tutorial level has been added
Cutscenes system has been implemented
"How to play" section has been reworked
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update