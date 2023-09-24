 Skip to content

Beast Blasters update for 24 September 2023

September 24, 2023 Update - 1.16.18

Share · View all patches · Build 12267500

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reverted previous player shadow change that broke other aspects of the game visually
  • Added greed meter to the Greedy Goblin, but only the Goblin knows about it, and it doesn't affect how he acts

