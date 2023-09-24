- Reverted previous player shadow change that broke other aspects of the game visually
- Added greed meter to the Greedy Goblin, but only the Goblin knows about it, and it doesn't affect how he acts
Beast Blasters update for 24 September 2023
September 24, 2023 Update - 1.16.18
