NSFW Solitaire update for 24 September 2023

Fixes

  • now "variations" also show the rules of the base game. E.g. Whitehead says it's a variation of Klondike and lists the differences from it. Klondike rules are now also shown in Whitehead, but in smaller font.
  • "winnable only" penalty reduced from 75% to 50%
  • can now disable moans in puzzles
  • fixes

On Discord server there are over 400 card sets now. Still, all of them were uploaded by guys. I know that women have entirely different tastes. But I don't know what these tastes are.

If you are a woman, it would help a lot if you'd upload something you like as an example. Thanks!

