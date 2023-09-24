Patch note 1.0.0.2

Bug Fix
-Fixed a bug that the hands in VR mode appears in PC client when you join an online game.
-Fixed the middle holes' potting area to make them match the visual.
-Fixed a bug which make you cannot join an online game after you left one.
