Simple Snooker update for 24 September 2023

Patch note 1.0.0.2

Bug Fix
-Fixed a bug that the hands in VR mode appears in PC client when you join an online game.
-Fixed the middle holes' potting area to make them match the visual.
-Fixed a bug which make you cannot join an online game after you left one.

