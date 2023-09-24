Update 0.9.0 (RESTORED)

Finally, I managed to recover the lost source code of the project, although the scripts after decompilation look much worse and are more difficult to understand. Plus, not everything worked exactly as before, so I had to test everything again. I don't rule out that I missed some bugs, but I think I managed to catch the vast majority of them.

Anyway, here is the long awaited update!

The most important changes are:

change of appearance of Helpers

changes to the weapon/spell use system

The full list of changes can be found in the changelog file in the game's main folder, but I'm posting it below anyway:

0.9.0 (RESTORED)

Scripts and assets were recovered by decompilation of the project, hence the scripts have become hard to read, which makes them difficult to modify. In addition, the layout of the project had to be recreated (especially parts recovered after version 0.6)

Improvement: the appearance of the Helpers has been changed

Improvement: changed appearance of main menu

Improvement: added 3 new weapons (1x sword, 1x axe, 1x bow)

Improvement: added 6 new spell scrolls (1x Fire Magic, 1x Water Magic, 1x Forest Magic, 1x Lightning Magic, 2x Passive)

Improvement: added few sentences to the endgame and NG+

Improvement: the Helper preview now shows how many parameter points come from permanent bonuses

Improvement: added indication of the presence of Temples, Campfires and Predators in a given sector on the top bar

Improvement/Adjustment: Significant changes have been made to the use of weapons and spells