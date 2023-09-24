Update 0.9.0 (RESTORED)

Finally, I managed to recover the lost source code of the project, although the scripts after decompilation look much worse and are more difficult to understand. Plus, not everything worked exactly as before, so I had to test everything again. I don't rule out that I missed some bugs, but I think I managed to catch the vast majority of them.
Anyway, here is the long awaited update!
The most important changes are:
- change of appearance of Helpers
- changes to the weapon/spell use system
The full list of changes can be found in the changelog file in the game's main folder, but I'm posting it below anyway:
0.9.0 (RESTORED)
- Scripts and assets were recovered by decompilation of the project, hence the scripts have become hard to read, which makes them difficult to modify. In addition, the layout of the project had to be recreated (especially parts recovered after version 0.6)
- Improvement: the appearance of the Helpers has been changed
- Improvement: changed appearance of main menu
- Improvement: added 3 new weapons (1x sword, 1x axe, 1x bow)
- Improvement: added 6 new spell scrolls (1x Fire Magic, 1x Water Magic, 1x Forest Magic, 1x Lightning Magic, 2x Passive)
- Improvement: added few sentences to the endgame and NG+
- Improvement: the Helper preview now shows how many parameter points come from permanent bonuses
- Improvement: added indication of the presence of Temples, Campfires and Predators in a given sector on the top bar
- Improvement/Adjustment: Significant changes have been made to the use of weapons and spells
- If a given type of weapon/magic is the Helper's disadvantage, he can only use the lowest quality items of that type (previously he couldn't use any)
- If a given type of weapon/magic is the Helper's advantage, each item of that type will be treated as a +1 item (i.e. 1 level higher)
- Now any Helper can use Expert quality items if the type is not their disadvantage
- A weapon/spell placed in the first slot replaces the Helper's basic attack (except passive skills)
- Improvement: automatic sorting of items has been modified: from now on, weapons/spells belonging to a given Helper's advantage are given priority, and weapons/spells from their disadvantage are placed last
- Improvement: from now on, the item that we want to change in the Helper's inventory is displayed at the beginning of the item list and is highlighted in a different color (so that its parameters can be viewed)
- Improvement (also Bug Fix): improved artificial intelligence of Helpers (especially in selecting targets for defensive spells)
- Bug Fix: fixed some bugs that distorted the functionality of some skills
- Bug Fix: fixed the calculation of used potions in the statistics (previously the cost of resurrecting Helpers was not included)
- Bug Fix: fixed display of keys, gems and artifacts after immediately starting another maze
- Bug Fix: removed an exploit that allowed cloning chests and Helpers
- Adjustment: HP bonus of bosses reduced from x8 to x5
- Adjustment: the starting HP of Helpers has been increased
- Adjustment: the charging time of simple attacks has been extended to make using weapons and spells even more advantageous
- Adjustment: fire magic spells now have a 33% chance to remove ROOT effect
- Adjustment (also Improvement): animations during combat have been sped up, and if for someone it is still too slow, a new acceleration option has been added ("Chaos") (WARNING: fighting system may not work properly with "Chaos" option on levels 100+)
