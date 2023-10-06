Metal Unit Extreme Mode Update Announcement

Hello everyone,

This is the Metal Unit development team.

Here's the latest update patch note!

Added Extreme Mode

This challenging mode will allow you to create weapons never seen before!

Added a new original music track to the end credits

Added new achievements related to EX Mode

Added new optional shortcuts to speed up menuing

Added the Shock status effect

This new status effect will paralyze enemies and make flying enemies fall.

A player affected by this status will have their Ultimate Gauge depleted instead.

Adjusted some weapon hitboxes to be more player friendly

Fixed an issue that allowed the player to softlock during the tutorial

Edited some maps with new paths to improve game flow

Fixed some clipping issues in some maps

Fixed some props not appearing in some maps

Fixed the VR Room

Polished the visuals of some items

Improved the behavior of Battle Shout

Added Halloween map in Forestia, allowing you to unlock an old event skin

This map can appear when going to the dungeons in camps.