Metal Unit update for 6 October 2023

Metal Unit Extreme Mode Update Announcement

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

This is the Metal Unit development team.

Here's the latest update patch note!

  • Added Extreme Mode

  • This challenging mode will allow you to create weapons never seen before!

  • Added a new original music track to the end credits

  • Added new achievements related to EX Mode

  • Added new optional shortcuts to speed up menuing

  • Added the Shock status effect

  • This new status effect will paralyze enemies and make flying enemies fall.

  • A player affected by this status will have their Ultimate Gauge depleted instead.

  • Adjusted some weapon hitboxes to be more player friendly

  • Fixed an issue that allowed the player to softlock during the tutorial

  • Edited some maps with new paths to improve game flow

  • Fixed some clipping issues in some maps

  • Fixed some props not appearing in some maps

  • Fixed the VR Room

  • Polished the visuals of some items

  • Improved the behavior of Battle Shout

  • Added Halloween map in Forestia, allowing you to unlock an old event skin

  • This map can appear when going to the dungeons in camps.

  • Fixed an issue that played incorrect music track in some maps

Steam Community: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1173200/discussions/

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/AzpY29t

Metal Unit Support Team: metalunit_support@neowiz.com

Official Twitter: @metal_unit

Thank you!

