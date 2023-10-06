Metal Unit Extreme Mode Update Announcement

Hello everyone,
This is the Metal Unit development team.
Here's the latest update patch note!
-
Added Extreme Mode
-
This challenging mode will allow you to create weapons never seen before!
-
Added a new original music track to the end credits
-
Added new achievements related to EX Mode
-
Added new optional shortcuts to speed up menuing
-
Added the Shock status effect
-
This new status effect will paralyze enemies and make flying enemies fall.
-
A player affected by this status will have their Ultimate Gauge depleted instead.
-
Adjusted some weapon hitboxes to be more player friendly
-
Fixed an issue that allowed the player to softlock during the tutorial
-
Edited some maps with new paths to improve game flow
-
Fixed some clipping issues in some maps
-
Fixed some props not appearing in some maps
-
Fixed the VR Room
-
Polished the visuals of some items
-
Improved the behavior of Battle Shout
-
Added Halloween map in Forestia, allowing you to unlock an old event skin
-
This map can appear when going to the dungeons in camps.
-
Fixed an issue that played incorrect music track in some maps
Steam Community: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1173200/discussions/
Official Discord: https://discord.gg/AzpY29t
Metal Unit Support Team: metalunit_support@neowiz.com
Official Twitter: @metal_unit
Thank you!
Changed files in this update