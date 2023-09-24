 Skip to content

Beast Blasters update for 24 September 2023

September 24, 2023 Update - 1.3.17

Share · View all patches · Build 12267350

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added player shadow
  • Fixed texturing of C Bun and Kyle during victory end screen
  • Fixed issue where Gulp's wife would keep filing for divorce

Changed files in this update

