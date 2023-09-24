- Added player shadow
- Fixed texturing of C Bun and Kyle during victory end screen
- Fixed issue where Gulp's wife would keep filing for divorce
Beast Blasters update for 24 September 2023
September 24, 2023 Update - 1.3.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
