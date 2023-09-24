 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 24 September 2023

1.16.9 - Core Meltdown

Last edited by Wendy

  • Hitting molten iron with a tungsten projectile will no longer cause the game to crash.
  • Using the keyboard autopilot target key on Linux-based sometimes triggered a race condition that could cause the game to crash.
  • Big moonlets are reflecting more light now.
  • Spinning moonlets will now preserve their angular momentum. You won't find a moonlet spinning in the opposite direction on your subsequent visits.
  • When NANI used all its internal uranium salt tank, it would still emit light.
  • Fixed a memory leak in the debug subsystem that could cause the game performance to degrade if you run the game with the --debug-console command line options. Non-debug runs were not affected.
  • The pirates will now avoid attacks on the very rim of the rings

