- Hitting molten iron with a tungsten projectile will no longer cause the game to crash.
- Using the keyboard autopilot target key on Linux-based sometimes triggered a race condition that could cause the game to crash.
- Big moonlets are reflecting more light now.
- Spinning moonlets will now preserve their angular momentum. You won't find a moonlet spinning in the opposite direction on your subsequent visits.
- When NANI used all its internal uranium salt tank, it would still emit light.
- Fixed a memory leak in the debug subsystem that could cause the game performance to degrade if you run the game with the --debug-console command line options. Non-debug runs were not affected.
- The pirates will now avoid attacks on the very rim of the rings
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 24 September 2023
1.16.9 - Core Meltdown
Patchnotes via Steam Community
