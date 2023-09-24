based on player's Feedback, game changed as follow:
1-enhanced and new mechanics
2-clean tutorial
3-difficulty spiked removed
4-clean menu and UI
5-boring content removed
6-etc...
clown town 1443 update for 24 September 2023
major updates
based on player's Feedback, game changed as follow:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update