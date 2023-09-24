1.9.9 General and beta releases

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same
Changelog
- Optimize MyFinder to connect Bluetooth headsets
- Optimized launchpad icon rendering
- Fixed Bulgarian translation, thanks to @Трифон Иванов
- mydock optimizes the right-click menu options to incorporate some features into "Options"
- The mydock normal icon adds the program menu function, which can display the right-click menu function of the separator
- mydock can remove all separators and trash icons
- MyDock adds a minimized icon position selection function, which can be selected to be displayed independently on the far right
- The mydock right-click menu adds a virtual jump list function, for example, Edge can display recently closed web pages
- Add the function of displaying the list of recently opened files of the current program, you can select the number of recently opened files list in Preferences - Global Settings, display it in the right-click menu in MyDock, and display it in the logo secondary menu in MyFinder
- Added full-screen game auto-exit function, which can be turned on in Preferences - Global Settings
- Laptops add automatic power plan switching, which can be turned on in Preferences - Battery
- Fixed the issue where minimized animations displayed abnormally after HDR was turned on
Additional instructions
- The window display animation is not perfect at present, if there are more problems, you can close or add exclusions to individual programs, it is currently known that the window animation will occasionally disappear after the window animation is not displayed, and you need to reactivate the window to display, and the UWP program animation will be displayed twice
- After MyFinder hides the window with its own menu bar, if the program that hides the menu is displayed abnormally or unstable, please unhide the window menu bar
Changed files in this update