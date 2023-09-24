1.9.9 General and beta releases

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same

Changelog

Optimize MyFinder to connect Bluetooth headsets

Optimized launchpad icon rendering

Fixed Bulgarian translation, thanks to @Трифон Иванов

mydock optimizes the right-click menu options to incorporate some features into "Options"

The mydock normal icon adds the program menu function, which can display the right-click menu function of the separator

mydock can remove all separators and trash icons

MyDock adds a minimized icon position selection function, which can be selected to be displayed independently on the far right

The mydock right-click menu adds a virtual jump list function, for example, Edge can display recently closed web pages

Add the function of displaying the list of recently opened files of the current program, you can select the number of recently opened files list in Preferences - Global Settings, display it in the right-click menu in MyDock, and display it in the logo secondary menu in MyFinder

Added full-screen game auto-exit function, which can be turned on in Preferences - Global Settings

Laptops add automatic power plan switching, which can be turned on in Preferences - Battery

Fixed the issue where minimized animations displayed abnormally after HDR was turned on

Additional instructions