clown town 1443 update for 24 September 2023

major updates to the game

Build 12267176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

based on player's Feedback game is changed and tweaked as follow:
1-enhanced and new mechanics
2-clean tutorial
3-difficulty spikes removed
4-boring content removed
5-clean UI and Menu
6-etc...

