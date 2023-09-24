 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 24 September 2023

Version 1.32 Alpha patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12267115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • You can now craft “Stone Path” and place down (on your farm only) to create a walking path (grass won’t grow there)
  • Base multiplier for luck on items changed from 5 > 3
  • Base multiplier for movespeed on items changed from 5 > 3
  • Some items stats reworked
  • Pigeon reward changed to 3 X seed packets (instead of 5).
  • Can change your facing direction when on a bench/seat that allows you to face different directions. When player sits on a bench, the default is now to face the direction mounted which makes more sense

Bugs

  • Characters should no longer freeze anymore when not being able to find walkable path to their destination. They will walk a direct path instead ignoring pathfinding. This should help characters not correctly completing their daily schedule in some instances.
  • Mail for festivals should now be accurate (day before)
  • Support drone no longer clips through walls of house.
  • Support drone movement code optimized
  • 2 player mode had several issues where time paused when it shouldn’t, and wouldn’t resume correctly
  • NPCs now stop walking when within chat range of player
  • Item bonuses that generate multiple bonuses for same stat will group the same stat effects combining their value (instead of +1 something, +1 something)
  • Animal products like eggs no longer have their shadows rotated with them
  • Fixed issue with chopping trees freezing halfway when they fall down (I think)
  • Fixed issue when a bonus stump mushroom was supposed to be awarded (luck) and it was not.
  • Skilled farmer spelling mistake fixed
  • Prize Keys can no longer be used on cabinets that are empty. Cabinets only get restocked once per year.
  • Dialogue freeze issue with Edgar fixed.
  • Pet no longer overlaps edgar in the morning using the sink.
  • All future dialogue freezes will instead show a dialogue asking players to report the error code shown. Game will not freeze and I’ll be able to diagnose and fix very easily.

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Wallpaper cannot be placed behind fireplace
  • Raining in greenhouse
  • Caterpillars spawning in sky tiles

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2603341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link