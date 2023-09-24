Version 1.32 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- You can now craft “Stone Path” and place down (on your farm only) to create a walking path (grass won’t grow there)
- Base multiplier for luck on items changed from 5 > 3
- Base multiplier for movespeed on items changed from 5 > 3
- Some items stats reworked
- Pigeon reward changed to 3 X seed packets (instead of 5).
- Can change your facing direction when on a bench/seat that allows you to face different directions. When player sits on a bench, the default is now to face the direction mounted which makes more sense
Bugs
- Characters should no longer freeze anymore when not being able to find walkable path to their destination. They will walk a direct path instead ignoring pathfinding. This should help characters not correctly completing their daily schedule in some instances.
- Mail for festivals should now be accurate (day before)
- Support drone no longer clips through walls of house.
- Support drone movement code optimized
- 2 player mode had several issues where time paused when it shouldn’t, and wouldn’t resume correctly
- NPCs now stop walking when within chat range of player
- Item bonuses that generate multiple bonuses for same stat will group the same stat effects combining their value (instead of +1 something, +1 something)
- Animal products like eggs no longer have their shadows rotated with them
- Fixed issue with chopping trees freezing halfway when they fall down (I think)
- Fixed issue when a bonus stump mushroom was supposed to be awarded (luck) and it was not.
- Skilled farmer spelling mistake fixed
- Prize Keys can no longer be used on cabinets that are empty. Cabinets only get restocked once per year.
- Dialogue freeze issue with Edgar fixed.
- Pet no longer overlaps edgar in the morning using the sink.
- All future dialogue freezes will instead show a dialogue asking players to report the error code shown. Game will not freeze and I’ll be able to diagnose and fix very easily.
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Wallpaper cannot be placed behind fireplace
- Raining in greenhouse
- Caterpillars spawning in sky tiles
Changed files in this update