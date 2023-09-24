 Skip to content

The Bunny Graveyard update for 24 September 2023

Update Notes for 1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Skye and Nelson's names on the text box
  • Lowered Silvie's vision/range in the Labyrinth
  • Lowered Mutated Handy Pals vision/range in the first section of the woods
  • Fixed Save File Crashes (hopefully)
  • Fixed various typos
  • Labyrinth Tunnel no longer crashes when you exit the game
  • Game no longer loads at Nelson's house after you exit the game at the end of the fishing section
  • C's Note #14 doesn't disappear anymore in the Labyrinth
  • Brightness has been adjusted in the Labyrinth
  • Tree Collision has been fixed in the Labyrinth

