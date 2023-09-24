Update Notes for 1.0.1

- Fixed Skye and Nelson's names on the text box
- Lowered Silvie's vision/range in the Labyrinth
- Lowered Mutated Handy Pals vision/range in the first section of the woods
- Fixed Save File Crashes (hopefully)
- Fixed various typos
- Labyrinth Tunnel no longer crashes when you exit the game
- Game no longer loads at Nelson's house after you exit the game at the end of the fishing section
- C's Note #14 doesn't disappear anymore in the Labyrinth
- Brightness has been adjusted in the Labyrinth
- Tree Collision has been fixed in the Labyrinth
