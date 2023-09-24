New introductory level and character improvements.

One of the biggest problems with the game's story was the beginning of it, since it was not clear and did not explain how our protagonists knew each other. With this new update this is solved by adding a short level in a new scenario where you can understand better the beginning of this story. At the same time, the characters are improved with new clothing, more appropriate to the situation but without losing their previous identity, in addition to adding dynamic wrinkles that realistically act on the character's gesticulation and now the weapons that the character picks up will be shown on their back if you don't have it equipped.

Complete notes:

-A new introductory level is added that better explains the beginning of the story.

-The quality of the main characters is improved with new clothing, equipment and dynamic wrinkles.

-The camera movement is adjusted to have better tracking of the character and avoid awkward movements in combat.

-A default death animation is added, in addition to adding another situational one.

-Some scenarios are improved and modified.

-Some lines of dialogue are improved.

-Improvements in some cinematics and scenes.

-The character's dodge movement is improved.

-Improved impact reactions of basic enemies.

-Some combats are adjusted.

-Some textures are improved.

-Improvements in optimization.

-Sam's character model is changed.

-Bug fixes.