Patch 1D2E4C0D

Modding configuration has been removed to improve stability.

Fixed issue where mod items were randomly shuffled.

Fixed issue with arbitrary mods relying on missing surf map data... by including the surf map mod in the base game.

Be warned that the new sorting of mod items means that saves might load funny (with shuffled characters and penetrator types)

Removing modding configuration was a hard choice as it prevents players from fine-tuning their experience.

Though I believe it is worth it because joining multiplayer sessions, and loading saves from here should be much more stable.

Now for the other hard decision, many mods required the surf map to be included into the base game... and I'm totally unsure why. Unity addressables is very opaque, while it's probably just a bug in the build system-- I'd rather simply include the custom content than tell various mod owners to recompile their mods.