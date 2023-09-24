How to Use Japanese Swords!

Hello everyone!

Today we're diving into the art of wielding the Japanese sword in KARAKURI KENGEKI.

▼Drawing Special Power from the Sword

・Only a select few swords have special powers.

・To unlock the sword's special abilities, keep it sheathed.

・You can only activate a sword's special ability a limited number of times.

▼Getting Started with Your Sword

・Grabbing the Sword: To grip the sword, move your hand close to the handle.

・Drawing the Sword: To unsheathe the sword, lift it slightly and then grip it again.

・Sheathing the Sword: To sheathe your sword, align the tip with the opening of the scabbard.

Grab your sword and let the battles commence!