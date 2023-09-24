 Skip to content

KARAKURI KENGEKI update for 24 September 2023

How to Use Japanese Swords!

Build 12266913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
Today we're diving into the art of wielding the Japanese sword in KARAKURI KENGEKI.

▼Drawing Special Power from the Sword
・Only a select few swords have special powers.
・To unlock the sword's special abilities, keep it sheathed.
・You can only activate a sword's special ability a limited number of times.

▼Getting Started with Your Sword
・Grabbing the Sword: To grip the sword, move your hand close to the handle.
・Drawing the Sword: To unsheathe the sword, lift it slightly and then grip it again.
・Sheathing the Sword: To sheathe your sword, align the tip with the opening of the scabbard.

Grab your sword and let the battles commence!

